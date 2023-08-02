Julian Araujo reveals advice from Xavi Hernandez before making Las Palmas move

On Tuesday, Las Palmas announced the signing of Julian Araujo from Barcelona. The Mexican international right-back has joined on a season-long loan deal, with the Blaugrana hoping to see him play regular first team football during his time in the Canary Islands.

Araujo will be learning under Garcia Pimienta, Las Palmas’ head coach and former Barcelona youth coach, so he is someone that Xavi Hernandez is very familiar with.

As reported by Sport, Araujo revealed that Xavi wanted him to join Las Palmas as he feels it is the best place for him to continue his development.

“Xavi told me to go on loan to Las Palmas because it was the best place to grow. I’m very happy to be here, and I’m looking forward to getting started. It was worth it to come here after many weeks of negotiations, and I’m grateful to Barcelona and my representatives for closing the deal.”

Araujo will hope that he can make an impact during his time at Las Palmas, and there’s no doubt that Barcelona are looking for this to be the case too.