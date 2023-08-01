Barcelona youngster completes move to Las Palmas on season-long loan deal

Barcelona have been focusing on departures over the last few weeks, with both loans and permanent deals being considered by club officials.

The reigning LaLiga champions are keen for some of their less first team favoured youngsters to get regular playing time under their belts during the upcoming season. Pablo Torre has joined Girona on loan, and Julian Araujo has now done the same with Las Palmas.

📌 Julián Araujo, nuevo jugador de la UD Las Palmashttps://t.co/FI83zOA8zh pic.twitter.com/TejsfEfPc2 — UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) August 1, 2023

Araujo, who officially joined Barcelona from LA Galaxy earlier this summer, although he has been in Catalonia since February, was not in Xavi Hernandez’s first team plans for the 2023-24 campaign as he is keen to sign a new right-back, so the decision was taken to seek a loan move.

Barcelona will be hoping that Araujo can develop at Las Palmas. Given that he will be under the orders of head coach Garcia Pimienta, the Mexican youngster should have a good chance of doing just that.