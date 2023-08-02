Real Betis star speaks ahead of contract talks – ‘I’m happy, the club is happy, but we have to agree’

Star defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez has declared his desire to continue at Real Betis, but admits that a deal is not a foregone conclusion.

Rodriguez, 29, has been linked with a number of other top sides in recent seasons, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid all reportedly showin an interest in the World Cup-winner. Before Barcelona signed Oriol Romeu, he was also on their shortlist.

Speaking in Mexico ahead of a preseason Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, Rodriguez has told Relevo that he is keen to remain.

“I’ll try to be as honest as possible. I’m content, I’m happy, the club wants me to continue, I also want to continue but we have to agree.”

“[There are] certain things that have to be discussed, but I’m happy, I’m enjoying myself, my family is happy.”

If they want to keep him, Betis will have to open talks soon in order to avoid losing him.

“I have one year left on my contract and I’m very good, the club continues to grow, I want to continue growing and many things have to be factored in to [my] continuity. We are very excited.”

Given his age, Rodriguez is likely facing his last major contract, and having won the World Cup and performed well over the last few seasons, his value will only have gone up.

The tight finances at Betis may restrict what they can offer Rodriguez, and even if there is a desire to reach a deal, the negotiations are likely to be tough.