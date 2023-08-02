Barcelona star Pedri responds to Paris Saint-Germain links – ‘A lot of things have to happen’

Barcelona’s star midifelder Pedri has told the press that a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer is unlikely.

Teammate Ousmane Dembele is on the verge of completing the same move, but Barcelona’s star midfielder has told La Vanguardia that the chances of him doing so are not high.

“I’m not aware of offers for me. Many things have to happen for me to leave this club. I see it as very unlikely, Barca is the club of my dreams and I want to stay for many more years.”

Pedri would go on to reveal that he is hoping to improve his numbers this season too.

“Last year I had to reach ten goals and ten assists. I didn’t manage to do it. When I got back from the holidays, Xavi told me that this year I had to meet that mark.”

A large part of achieving that goal will be staying fit. Pedri has returned to preseason training looking as if he has put on significant muscle, and also revealed he had been following a specific nutrition plan. He also admitted he needed to rest more often during the season.

Pedri was absent for around two months in the second half of the season last campaign, picking up a muscle injury, and then relapsed in March.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has admitted that Barcelona are a different side with and without Pedri, and while the presence of Ilkay Gundogan should lessen the impact of his absence, Pedri’s fitness will probably play a major role in Barcelona’s success next season.