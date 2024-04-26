Barcelona are ready to double down on their message that Lamine Yamal will not be sold to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 16-year-old has enjoyed a sensational start to life in the Barcelona first team after making his senior debut 12 months ago.

Xavi Hernandez has kept him as part of his first team plans throughout the 2023/24 campaign, despite not turning 17 until July, and his meteoric rise has continued.

Conflicting reports emerged last month of PSG offering €200m to bring the Spanish international to Paris.

That offer was instantly rejected by Barcelona and the player himself with PSG sources claiming no interest was put forward by the club.

As per reports from Diario AS, Lamine Yamal’s agent Jorge Mendes is due in Paris this weekend, to meet with the PSG hierarchy.

That has reignited speculation over Mendes negotiating a transfer deal, but the meeting is regarding his other clients at PSG, and he will repeat Barcelona’s official line over their teenage superstar.