Barcelona unconcerned by reports of Paris Saint-Germain interest in star midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain appear to be making contingency plans in case of Kylian Mbappe’s departure this summer, and those could affect Barcelona.

Yesterday it was reported in France that PSG have a strong interest in winger Ousmane Dembele, who has a release clause of just €50m.

Now Cadena SER say that PSG are also looking at bringing in Pedri. The 20-year-old midfielder is perhaps the last player that Barcelona would like to sell, and it is likely to be in their hands. Despite reports that he has a temporary release clause of €110m, the Parisians will have to pay €1b in order to activate his release clause. They also say that Luis Enrique is not responsible for their interest, or at the very least did not request that they move for his former club’s crown jewel.

All in all, Barcelona are not thought to be concerned by this supposed interest. Aside from their own stance on a sale, Pedri himself is thought to be committed to long-term success at Barcelona.

It seems highly unlikely that Pedri would consider a move at this point. He has a crucial role at Barcelona, plenty still to achieve in Europe, has just won his first title and signed a new contract in 2022.