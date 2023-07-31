Barcelona to follow Javier Tebas into Paris Saint-Germain ‘war’ after Ousmane Dembele deal

Barcelona will reportedly do everything they can to keep Ousmane Dembele at the club, but it looks as if they may lose him to Paris Saint-Germain in the coming hours. Should that come to pass, they will reportedly ‘go to war’ with the French club.

Dembele is set to activate his release clause on Monday, and Barcelona feel keeping him is likely a lost cause. Not only are they willing to meet Dembele’s financial demands, but they are also willing to meet that €50m buyout number.

As per MD, they will ask UEFA to investigate the Parisian side for their finances, asking where and how they obtain their income, in the context of staying within Financial Fair Play rules set by UEFA.

This of course was a tactic that was used by La Liga President Javier Tebas after Kylian Mbappe elected to turn down Real Madrid in favour of a monster contract with PSG. His open letter to UEFA has so far gone without response from UEFA, despite losses of over a €1b across the last seven seasons.