LaLiga President Javier Tebas demands immediate sanctions for Paris Saint-Germain

La Liga President Javier Tebas continues to wage his war on Paris Saint-Germain, publicly reiterating his desire to see the French club punished for their financial frivolity.

As reported by Diario AS, PSG made a loss of €350m for the 2021-22 season, which piles on to the loss of €224m from the previous season. Those losses are without taking into the new contract for Kylian Mbappe, which will cost the club €630m over the next three seasons.

Speaking to L’Equipe in an interview carried by Mundo Deportivo, Tebas called for “immediate sanctions”. Tebas, who published a formal letter to UEFA in the summer following Mbappe’s renewal asking for sanctions, wants UEFA to hit PSG harder. UEFA may fine PSG €65m, although only €55m will be suspended in case of another transgression.

“10 million euros for PSG and its president (Nasser Al Khelaïfi) is a coffee.”

He also accused PSG of “breaking the ecosystem of football.”

According to Tebas, PSG have made losses of €1b over the last six or seven seasons, which totally unbalances the playing field.

While Tebas might be correct in much of his assessment, the chances of UEFA taking serious action seems slim. It should not go unmentioned that Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are all sporting debts of around €1b or more themselves.

PSG find themselves closer to the corridors of power than any of the Spanish teams following the Superleague project too.

Image via CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP