Barcelona feel Ousmane Dembele has been lost to Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona believe that keeping Ousmane Dembele at the club is a lost cause.

Over the weekend it emerged that Paris Saint-Germain were willing to activate Dembele’s €50m release clause. This would have to happen within the next 24 hours, as said clause doubles on the 1st of August to €100m.

Dembele has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal with PSG, and has told teammates that he will leave the club. While the Blaugrana will try to persuade him to stay, RAC1 report that within the club they believe he will leave.

Despite Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany meeting with him on Saturday, and Manager Xavi Hernandez on Sunday to persuade him to stay, his agent Moussa Sissoko has contacted La Liga to confirm they will pay his buyout clause on Monday.

Barcelona will try one last time to persuade him to stay, although in the background are his stalling contract talks with Barcelona. Dembele’s agent is demanding a wage that would break their salary structure, which they are unwilling to budge on.

It looks as if after six years, Barcelona and Dembele will separate their paths. A spell that was defined by injury and potential, after what was perhaps the closest season to a full campaign of his talent at Camp Nou, the Blaugrana will now lose him for considerably less than half of what they paid for him.