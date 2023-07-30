“It’s not important” – Carlo Ancelotti relaxed despite Real Madrid’s heavy El Clasico defeat

Saturday’s 3-0 victory for Barcelona in El Clasico was an excellent result for Xavi Hernandez’s side, less so for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Despite naming a very strong side, Real Madrid were unable to break down Barcelona’s defence, although they had plenty of chances to do so. Vinicius Junior missed a penalty, which was one of several big chances that Los Blancos missed.

Despite the result, Carlo Ancelotti is not overly concerned, as he told media after the match in Dallas (via MD).

“The result hurts us but it’s not the important thing. It was a good game, with a lot of positives, but it seemed that there was a wall in their goal. Five shots that hit the woodwork in a game, I don’t remember ever seeing (something like that).

“We played a good game. We played well for an hour with and without the ball, with intensity and mobility. At the end, we lacked balance because we were very attacking and conceded two goals.”

Ancelotti will be hoping for a better result when Real Madrid take on Juventus in their final pre-season friendly, after which attention will turn to the start of the new LaLiga season, which gets under way in less than two weeks’ time.