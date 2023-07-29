Star-studded trio lead the line for Real Madrid against Barcelona in pre-season Clasico

On Saturday, Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in Dallas in the latest instalment of the pre-season Clasico.
Both teams will be desperate to get one over their bitter rivals, despite the match only being a friendly. Barcelona won last season’s encounter 1-0, courtesy of a winner from Raphinha.
Carlo Ancelotti has opted to put out a very strong side for the fixture, and he will continue with the 4-4-2 diamond formation. Jude Bellingham will play as the number 10, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo playing just ahead.
📋✅ ¡Nuestro 𝗫𝗜 inicial 🆚 @FCBarcelona_es!@UnicajaBanco| #RealMadridOnTour pic.twitter.com/fACGJfpc9k
The trio are expected to be Real Madrid’s front three for the new season if Ancelotti continues playing with this current tactic. It will certainly be a big test for them, as they prepare to take on last season’s LaLiga champions.
It is sure to be a captivating match in Dallas, and both Real Madrid and Barcelona will fancy their chances of securing victory.