Star-studded trio lead the line for Real Madrid against Barcelona in pre-season Clasico

On Saturday, Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in Dallas in the latest instalment of the pre-season Clasico.

Both teams will be desperate to get one over their bitter rivals, despite the match only being a friendly. Barcelona won last season’s encounter 1-0, courtesy of a winner from Raphinha.

Carlo Ancelotti has opted to put out a very strong side for the fixture, and he will continue with the 4-4-2 diamond formation. Jude Bellingham will play as the number 10, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo playing just ahead.

The trio are expected to be Real Madrid’s front three for the new season if Ancelotti continues playing with this current tactic. It will certainly be a big test for them, as they prepare to take on last season’s LaLiga champions.

It is sure to be a captivating match in Dallas, and both Real Madrid and Barcelona will fancy their chances of securing victory.