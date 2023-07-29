Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu make El Clasico debuts as Xavi Hernandez names strong Barcelona side

On Saturday, the first El Clasico of the new season will take place in Dallas. Barcelona and Real Madrid face off once again in pre-season, with both sides desperate for victory, despite it only being a friendly.

Carlo Ancelotti has named a very strong line-up for the match, and Xavi Hernandez has done likewise for Barcelona. The likes of Alejandro Balde, Ousmane Dembele and Jules Kounde come into the side from the team that lost 5-3 to Arsenal on Thursday.

The match will also see both Oriol Romeu and Ilkay Gundogan make their El Clasico debuts for Barcelona. Both players were signed earlier this summer (Romeu from Girona, Gundogan from Manchester City) and this will be their first taste of football’s biggest fixture.

It is sure to be a hotly-contested match over in Dallas, and Barcelona will certainly be looking to show that they are still the top dogs, following their LaLiga title victory last season.