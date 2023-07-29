Barcelona and Real Madrid nearing full fitness ahead of El Clasico, nursing three injury issues

Barcelona and Real Madrid are closing in on fully fit squads ahead of their preseason match-up in Dallas on Saturday night. There are still one or two doubts about who will be available though.

For Barcelona, Basque central defender Inigo Martinez continues his recovery from a back problem, but will not be part of their squad for El Clasico. Clement Lenglet will not play either, as Barcelona prioritise a move away from the club, and Julian Araujo remains on holiday.

Meanwhile Gavi had also missed their 5-3 defeat to Arsenal, but could be back for Los Blancos, having returned to group training the day beforehand, as per MD.

🚨 Probable Barça line-up against Real Madrid: Ter Stegen; Araújo, Koundé, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Oriol Romeu, De Jong, Gündogan; Dembélé and Lewandowski. @sport pic.twitter.com/Hg8eowepLY — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 28, 2023

For Real Madrid, the only likely absence is that of 18-year-old teen sensation Arda Guler, as per Diario AS. The Turkish midfielder has been laid low with a light muscle issue since last week, and having missed their final training session ahead of this match, is unlikely to deature.

Barcelona will want to improve on their showing against Arsenal, aware that conceding several goals against Real Madrid will sew a few doubts ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile Carlo Ancelotti has highlighted the defensive work of his side, after they beat Manchester United 2-0. They will hope their 4-4-2 diamond system continues to show promise.