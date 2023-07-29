“Almost impossible” for Benfica to re-sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid this summer

Joao Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid looks very unclear. He will not take part in Sunday’s friendly against Manchester City, and going forward, he is unlikely to be in Diego Simeone’s plans for the upcoming season.

Interest in Felix is rather low at this stage, which furtherly complicates his situation as Atletico are looking to let him leave, whether that be on another loan or permanently. Benfica are one of the few sides keen, although a deal will be difficult due to financial reasons.

The Portuguese side’s head coach, Roger Schmidt, has effectively ruled out the signing of Felix this summer (via Diario AS).

“We sold him for €120m, and he would be returning four years later. How is that possible? Economically it’s almost impossible.

“I think he is an excellent player. Maybe his evolution was not what everyone expected, because he has all the potential to be one of the best. I do not know what the problem is.”

At it stands, Felix will remain at Atletico Madrid for the 2023-24 season, although he is unlikely to feature much, which would be a very sad indictment for him.