WATCH: Karim Benzema scores on his Al-Ittihad debut with outstanding curled effort

Earlier this summer, Karim Benzema brought his 14-year stay at Real Madrid to an end. The Frenchman decided to leave the club in favour of a move to Saudi Arabia, where he would be joining Al-Ittihad.

On Thursday, Benzema made his debut for his new side as Al-Ittihad took on Esperanza de Tunis in a pre-season friendly. He played a big role, laying on an assist in the first half before scoring a sensational gaol from outside the 18-yard box.

حقنها بنزيما في المرمى pic.twitter.com/MJW8QhhKkR — ميديا الاتحاد (@MediaOfitti) July 27, 2023

It’s hardly a surprise that Benzema had started his Al-Ittihad career in fine style. He is still widely considered to be one of the best strikers in world football, and that has not changed despite his move to the Middle East.

Benzema is certainly showing Real Madrid what they are missing, as they have yet to replace their former number nine. That could change in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.