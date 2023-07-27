Like has been the case for a few seasons now, Valencia are facing the possibility of having to sell some of their biggest assets this summer. Yunus Musah has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan, with Giorgi Mamardashvili also attracting plenty of interest.

If the latter leaves, Los Che are likely to enter the market for a replacement, as it would only leave Jaume Domenech and Cristian Rivero as options.

According to Plaza Deportiva (via MD), Valencia want to sign Espanyol stopper Fernando Pacheco if Mamardashvili were to leave this summer. The 31-year-old has already attracted interest from Real Madrid, Getafe and Cadiz in the last few weeks.

Despite this, Pacheco has reiterated his desire to remain at Espanyol for the upcoming season, as her aims to help them secure an immediate bounce-back to LaLiga, following their relegation last campaign.

Valencia’s goalkeeping situation will certainly be one to watch if Mamardashvili leave this summer. It could be a very tough task to sign a new number one.