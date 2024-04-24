Real Madrid striker Joselu Mato to have more lucrative offer this summer

Real Madrid striker Joselu Mato probably won’t feature often or in great detail during the end of season chronicles for Los Blancos, but with 13 goals in 42 appearances, the veteran striker has made an important contribution to what seems like an inevitable title run.

Los Blancos have an option to make his loan move from Espanyol permanent for €1.5m, and are considering whether the 33-year-old should come back next season, with Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe potentially competing for his position. Carlo Ancelotti is delighted with Joselu, as per Marca, and would be pleased to have him back.

For his part, Joselu was linked with Manchester United, but also had interest from Saudi Arabia this summer. The Spain international is gathering information and assessing his options, and will also discuss the decision with his family. As a fervent Madridista though, he would sign a new deal with Los Blancos without thinking.

Certainly it would be no surprise if Joselu had a number of offers this summer, if Real Madrid do not exercise their buy option. He has proven that his goalscoring touch remains in tact, amassing a decent total of goals, given most of his appearances have been from the bench. It could well depend on how ready they feel Endrick is to play as a nine in the absence of Mbappe.