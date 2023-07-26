Spain trounce Zambia in second World Cup group game to take

Spain have secured their second victory at the 2023 World Cup this summer, with a comfortable 5-0 rout of Zambia at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand.

La Roja did not take long to get into their groove, and were 2-0 up inside 13 mintues. The first was a brilliant strike from Teresa Abelleira, whipping the ball into the top corner, after receiving a pass from Alexia Putellas. The World Player of the Year was restored to the starting XI and then picked out Jenni Hermoso at the far post for the second.

You don't save those 🚀 Teresa Abelleira kickstarted #ESP's 5-0 romping of Zambia with an absolute beauty…#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/LDd8nVEnDf — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 26, 2023

Hermoso would grab a second and bring up 50 goals for Spain in the second half, striking shortly after Alba Redondo scored her first ever World Cup goal. Zambia rarely threatened, with Ivana Andres and Irene Paredes quelling Barbra Banda up front, and Spain were able to strike the break.

Alba Redondo with the clinical finish to make it FIVE vs. Zambia 🖐️ (via @TelemundoSports)pic.twitter.com/oqX4D1Dwq7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 26, 2023

All three of their second half goals came from Spain getting in behind the advancing Zambia defence, with Redondo also getting her second five minutes from time – a cool finish after a ball into the middle.

26-year-old Alba Redondo comes on as a substitute and makes an immediate impact for La Roja 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/By0DtXBU5y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2023

The victory sends Spain to the top of the group with Japan ahead of their crunch match in the final game of the round robin stage. Spain are already through to the next round, and with Japan having scored 7 and conceded none, Spain’s 8 goals and none conceded mean that Spain will top the group with just a draw.