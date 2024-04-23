Judge freezes bank account of company owned by Gerard Pique amid Spanish Supercup investigation

A Spanish Court Magistrate has ordered that a bank account belonging to Kosmos, a company set up and owned by ex-Barcelona star Gerard Pique, be frozen amid suspicion over the destination of funds. It is part of the ‘Operation Brody’ investigation, which is looking into the deal to take the Spanish Supercup to Saudi Arabia done by the RFEF.

Kosmos acted as intermediaries in the deal, and the judge has ordered that the €3m success bonuses paid to Kosmos by SELA, a Saudi company on the other side of the deals, be put under an embargo. Diario AS claim that this is the latest of five bank accounts linked to Pique that are being investigated. The investigation is seeking to establish whether illegal commissions changed hands, although there is yet to be any proof provided of wrondoing.

The deal was struck during Luis Rubiales‘ time as president of the RFEF, and after a series of voice messages and texts between Rubiales and Pique were leaked to the press, there is suspicion over their relationship. Pique has in the past denied any wrongdoing or conflict of interests, either regarding his relationship with Rubiales or the deal with Saudi Arabia.