Laureus Awards: Aitana Bonmati, Jude Bellingham and Spain big winners as Usain Bolt praises Real Madrid star

Spanish athletes were a key part of the Laureus 2024 Sports Awards in Madrid on Monday night, as they picked up some of the key awards. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham also made an appearance on the red carpet, alongside the fastest man in history, Usain Bolt.

Spain and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati picked up the sportswoman of 2023 award, opposite her male counterpart Novak Djokovic, and was presented the award by Bolt.

“We have become role models. When I was little it was impossible to have role models like that. [I’m] Proud to be here, not only for girls but also for boys. In the end, collective successes change you a little in terms of social impact. It is something to be proud of, although I remain the same, with my people, that is the most important thing,” Bonmati explained.

Bellingham also shared a moment with Bolt, the fastest man ever mimicking Bellingham’s celebration on the red carpet. The Real Madrid star won breakthrough athlete of the year, and was presented the award by Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz.

The 20-year-old Englishman thanked his teammates and declared a desire to win more trophies after a ‘crazy week’. “I’m not perfect, but I try to make an impact for my team,” he explained.

Meanwhile the team of the year award to Spain’s women’s team, who won the World Cup in 2023, the first in their history. The award was collected by another Barcelona striker Salma Paralluelo, alongside Real Madrid’s Ivana Andres.

