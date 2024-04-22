Laureus Awards: Aitana Bonmati, Jude Bellingham and Spain big winners as Usain Bolt praises Real Madrid star

Spanish athletes were a key part of the Laureus 2024 Sports Awards in Madrid on Monday night, as they picked up some of the key awards. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham also made an appearance on the red carpet, alongside the fastest man in history, Usain Bolt.

"I want to thank all my teammates and the staff of my club and national team who have helped me a lot, and because of them I am here today"@AitanaBonmati reflects on being named the 2024 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year#Laureus24 pic.twitter.com/5kiSzzh0e3 — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 22, 2024

Spain and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati picked up the sportswoman of 2023 award, opposite her male counterpart Novak Djokovic, and was presented the award by Bolt.

“We have become role models. When I was little it was impossible to have role models like that. [I’m] Proud to be here, not only for girls but also for boys. In the end, collective successes change you a little in terms of social impact. It is something to be proud of, although I remain the same, with my people, that is the most important thing,” Bonmati explained.

We think Jude Bellingham might be big time.pic.twitter.com/nF0rlpBqLT — Football España (@footballespana_) April 22, 2024

Bellingham also shared a moment with Bolt, the fastest man ever mimicking Bellingham’s celebration on the red carpet. The Real Madrid star won breakthrough athlete of the year, and was presented the award by Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz.

When two icons of the game meet ⚽️🤝#Laureus24 pic.twitter.com/HCllOn8Lsj — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 22, 2024

The 20-year-old Englishman thanked his teammates and declared a desire to win more trophies after a ‘crazy week’. “I’m not perfect, but I try to make an impact for my team,” he explained.

🎥 Listen to the moment that @CarlosAlcaraz handed @BellinghamJude the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award, in Madrid.#Laureus24 pic.twitter.com/7x9tusKkQo — Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 22, 2024

Meanwhile the team of the year award to Spain’s women’s team, who won the World Cup in 2023, the first in their history. The award was collected by another Barcelona striker Salma Paralluelo, alongside Real Madrid’s Ivana Andres.