Osasuna confirm third summer signing as left-back joins from Villarreal

Having been re-instated into next season’s Europa Conference League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned their exclusion, Osasuna have now resumed their transfer business.

Los Rojillos have already signed Alejandro Catena and Jose Arnaiz, but both deals were finalised in June, so the club had gone over a month without signing anyone, as they awaited the outcome of their appeal.

However, they have now completed their third signing of the summer, with Johan Mojica joining from Villarreal. The Colombian international joins on a season-long loan deal, for which Osasuna will pay €100k.

Mojica was not a first team starter under Quique Setien at Villarreal, so the decision has been taken to send him out on loan for the season. However, he will return next summer, as Osasuna do not have a buy option included in the deal.

Osasuna will hope that Mojica can make a big impact in Pamplona, as they look to carry on last season’s excellent form into the 2023-24 campaign.