Isco set for LaLiga return after agreeing one-year deal with Real Betis

Having been in the wilderness for seven months, Isco Alarcon has now finally signed for a new club: Real Betis.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has been a free agent since leaving Sevilla in December following an explosive bust-up with multiple club officials, including then-Sporting Director Monchi.

Isco had only joined Sevilla from Real Madrid a few months prior, but the breakdown of his relationship with the club, as the departure of Julen Lopetegui, meant that he did not last very long at Los Nervionenses.

Isco will now return to Seville, but to play for Sevilla’s bitter rivals in Betis. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the 31-year-old, who was wanted by head coach Manuel Pellegrini, will sign a one-year deal.

Isco to Betis, here we go! Agreement in place for one year deal, wanted by the manager Manuel Pellegrini 🟢🇪🇸 Isco was available as free agent — he has just completed main part of medical tests as new Betis player. pic.twitter.com/ENbvX0jOmy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2023

Isco becomes Real Betis’ fifth signing of the summer, after Ayoze Perez, Marc Roca, Hector Bellerin and Marc Bartra. Barcelona youngsters Alex Collado and Chadi Riad will soon make that number into seven.