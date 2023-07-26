Celta Vigo fail in attempt to poach Osasuna General Director – ‘We feel at home here’

Celta Vigo have been attempting to revamp not only their squad, but also their staff this season, starting with manager Rafael Benitez. However they did not get the man they wanted to oversee matters, after Osasuna General Manager Fran Canal confirmed he would be remaining in Pamplona.

Los Rojillo had their presence confirmed in the Europa Conference League this week, and it has set of a series of decisions, which looks as if it will result in a signing from Villarreal too. However perhaps more importantly, it looks as if it will keep Canal at the club.

President Luis Sabalza had asked Canal to hold off on a decision until their European fate was settled, as per Cadena Cope, and it has swung the decision for him.

“I have made the decision to stay out of personal loyalty and because of the team that I have here. In addition, my family in Navarra feels at home,” said Canal.

He described the offer he had from Celta as “extraordinarily attractive” and noted that Celta had “treated him very well,” making it a difficult decision. In addition, his father lives less than an hour away from Balaidos in his native Galicia, which was an added attraction.

But he also pointed out that Osasuna “has given me a lot” and there was also “an emotional load” attached to the Navarrese club.

Osasuna are set to keep together the key parts of the side that qualified for the Conference League last season, and made the Copa del Rey final. Having seen year on year improvement for the last four seasons, they will have their hardest task yet this campaign.