Osasuna dismiss manager after single season in charge

Osasuna have decided to dismiss manager Alessio Lisci after a single season in charge at El Sadar. The Italian manager came in after an impressive two-year stint at Mirandes, but a poor run towards the end of the year has encouraged Los Rojillo to move on.

Lisci’s side were inconsistent throughout the year, but with five games to go, it looked as if Osasuna would have a shot at the European places. Nevertheless, a run of five straight defeats towards the end of the year had Osasuna nervously awaiting other results on the final day of the season to find out whether they would stay up or not.

Osasuna sack Lisci after one year in charge

In a statement on Monday night, just 48 hours after finding out they were safe, Osasuna thanked Lisci for his hard work, and his treatment of the fans. The 40-year-old coach becomes the first to be sacked by Sporting Director Braulio Vazquez, after Jagoba Arrasate and Vicente Moreno left at the end of their contracts – Lisci still had a year left on his deal. Braulio must now begin the search for a fourth manager in three years, marking relative instability compared to their long stint with Arrasate.

Today, we say goodbye to a hardworking person who gave his all until the very end and always treated fans and staff with respect and kindness. Thanks, Alessio! We wish you the best. pic.twitter.com/LSqYGO0DN4 — C. A. OSASUNA (@osasuna_en) May 25, 2026

Osasuna fail to gel under Lisci

In his 42 games, Osasuna won 14 games, drew nine and lost 19 times, scoring 63 goals and conceded 61 too. In La Liga, they finished with 42 points in 17th position, staying up on head-to-head. Lisci admitted before the final game of the season that he and his side had been caught out by the relegation battle, and were no expecting to be in it on the final day of the season, given their points haul.

Overall, Lisci failed to gel with his players on a consistent basis, with inconsistency plagueing their season. Despite good years from attacking stars Ante Budimir and Victor Munoz, the solidity at the back of old was not there.