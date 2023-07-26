Osasuna close to signing Villarreal defender following Conference League admission

It is no secret that Osasuna have been handicapped by their uncertainty over whether they will play in the Europa Conference League this season, but now that their place has been confirmed, they are beginning to move faster.

According to Relevo, Villarreal left-back Johan Mojica is on the verge of a move to Osasuna. The Colombian international moved to the Yellow Submarine after two good campaigns with Elche for €5.5m last summer, but failed to make much of an impact under either Unai Emery or Quique Setien.

The deal with Osasuna would be worth ‘Mojica’s salary plus the cost of his amortisation’. Mojica signed a five-year deal with Villarreal, so assuming the cost of the transfer is split equally, then the cost to Osasuna would be €1.1m if the amortisation relates to one-year of his deal, or €4.4m, if it refers to the entire transfer from Elche.

Mojica will slot in to the position that Manu Sanchez occupied, who as on loan at Osasuna for the last two-and-a-half years, but has joined Celta Vigo this summer. Mojica will no doubt occupy a similar role to that he did at Elche, in charge of providing the width and service to the strikers by getting forward plenty.