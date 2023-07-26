Alaves favourites to sign Real Madrid youngster on season-long loan deal

Rafa Marin’s future at Real Madrid has been the subject of speculation over the last few weeks. The 21-year-old had looked like leaving on a permanent basis earlier this summer, but it now looks like he will soon commit his long-term future to Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are hoping to tie Marin down to a new contract in the next few weeks. After that is resolved, they plan to send him out on loan for the upcoming season, before embeding him in their own first team from next summer.

According to Diario AS, Alaves are currently in pole position to sign Marin on loan for the 2023-24 campaign. They are currently in discussions with Real Madrid over a possible deal.

Having impressed for Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side, the obvious next step for Marin is to prove himself in LaLiga. That won’t happen at Real Madrid, with many options ahead of him at this stage, hence why a loan move would be beneficial.

Marin would be a very sound pickup for Alaves, who will hope that he can help them stay in LaLiga, following their dramatic promotion from the second tier of Spanish football at the end of last season.