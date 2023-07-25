Real Madrid want 21-year-old defender to sign new contract, first team plan also devised

Promoting young, exciting prospects from Castilla has not been a strength of Carlo Ancelotti during his tenure at Real Madrid, but it could be for his potential successor.

Ancelotti’s contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season, and with considerable speculation linking him with taking over as Brazil’s new head coach next summer, there is a strong chance that Real Madrid will be requiring a new manager then.

For then, Los Blancos want Rafa Marin in their first team squad. As reported by Marca, the 21-year-old’s agent has met with club officials in Los Angeles to discuss his future, in which a long-term plan was devised.

Marin’s contract at Real Madrid expires next summer, and they want him to sign a renewal in the next few weeks, before sending him out on loan for the upcoming season. After this, they are planning to embed him into the first team setup.

Marin has been linked with a move away over the last few weeks, with Real Betis and Villarreal both earmarked as possible destinations, but it now appears that he will be remaining at Real Madrid, who rate him very highly.