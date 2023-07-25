Villarreal have bid turned down for Pau Torres replacement

Villarreal are looking for a central defender to replace Pau Torres this summer, after the stalwart 26-year-old moved on to Aston Villa.

Torres, who came through the Villarreal academy, was the constant element in the Yellow Submarine defences last season, but with a year remaining on his deal, both sides agreed the time was right for an exit.

Yet it leaves Villarreal with Aissa Mandi, Raul Albiol and Jorge Cuenca in central defence and the feeling is they need at least one more before the end of the window.

As per Het Nieuwsblad (via GBDFN), Anderlecht have rejected two offers for 19-year-old central defender Zeno Debast. One belonged to Eintracht Frankfurt, and the other to Villarreal.

Debast is not thought to be desperate for a move, instead prioritising game time following a breakout season. He also wants to catch the attention of Belgian coach Domenico Tedesco, who has already called him up for his debut.

If Villarreal are to move for Debast, it seems they will have to convince the 19-year-old international that he will be an important part of the setup there. While Belgium are going through a period of transition in central defence, Debast’s four caps for the Red Devils is mightily impressive.