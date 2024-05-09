Real Madrid hero Joselu Mato – ‘Stuff like this isn’t even part of your dreams’

Real Madrid were certainly cutting it fine to mount their comeback against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, and it was an unlikely hero in veteran striker Joselu Mato who got the crucial goals at the death. The 33-year-old had never made an appearance in Europe before this season, but will be playing in a Champions League final this year.

“We have arrived at an incredible moment of the season, it was clear that today’s game was going to be very difficult, because it is a Champions League semi-final, getting here has been very complicated and we justly deserved it. I am very happy, happy for what that I have been able to contribute, because I try to make the most of the moments,” he told Cadena SER after the game.

In terms of his own heroics, Joselu remarked that not even in his wildest dreams had he considered grabbing the winner to take Los Blancos to the final.

“No doubt, ultimately, scoring two goals in a semi-final that gives you a place in a final is not something that can be said by everyone. Nights like today are not even part of your dreams. When the referee blew the final whistle I felt very happy, particularly moved.”

Real Madrid‘s comeback sparked disbelief at the Santiago Bernabeu, but in many ways it was just par for the course for Los Blancos. A theory that Joselu subscribed to.

“We’ve seen it in many games, I think it is no longer luck or anything, in the end the coach told us before the game, there are games that are won with the heart and the Real Madrid feeling comes before everyone else. Today was one of those nights.”

He also brooke down the equaliser, as Joselu was brightest in the box to react to a seemingly unthinkable Manuel Neuer error.

“A striker has to be alive in the area, be on the rebound, it seemed to me a bit like the goal I scored with Spain against Italy. It’s about watching the play, and when I see the bounce he makes I know that anything can happen and “I think I was ready to take advantage of that moment.”

Joselu is now just a hat-trick away from becoming top scorer in the Champions League, scoring his fourth and fifth goals in the competition. He has averaged a goal every 54 minutes in the Champions League, and one every 119 minutes across the season as a whole, making him statistically the most lethal Real Madrid player this season.