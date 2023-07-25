Real Madrid give green light for former Castilla captain join La Liga side on four-year contract

Deportivo Alaves have made their fourth signing of the summer, bringing in Real Madrid midfielder Antonio Blanco on a permanent deal.

Blanco, 23, was highly rated by Real Madrid for a number of years at La Fabrica, but struggled to make the jump from Castilla to the first team. He admitted earlier in the summer while on under-21 duty that he was not sure of his position with Los Blancos, but they have given the green light for him to join Alaves.

Starting off last season at Cadiz on loan, Blanco made just four appearances for the Yellow Submarine, before joining Alaves in the winter window, also on loan. He became a key part of their promotion push, appearing 19 times in the second half of the season.

He has now signed a four-year contract with Alaves, although neither club disclosed a fee for Blanco. Recently it has become common practice for Real Madrid to include 50% sell-on fees when letting younger players go.

Blanco becomes Alaves’ fourth addition, following Nikola Maras, Ander Guevara and Giovani Simeone through the door. He should provide a solid if unspectacular option for Luis Garcia Plaza in the middle, as he looks to build a battling side for next season.