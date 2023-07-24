5 key points from Real Madrid’s preseason opener victory over Milan

Real Madrid opened their preseason with a 3-2 win over Milan in Los Angeles on Sunday night local time, with many of the usual preseason tropes present. As ever, inferring too much from preseason is a risky game, but here are the key points from their win over the Rossoneri.

Fede Valverde looks as if he is back

The Uruguayan midfielder was alongside Toni Kroos Real Madrid’s best player before the World Cup last season, but failed to hit the same heights both physically and performance-wise thereafter.

Against Milan, Valverde was the only outfield player to play the whole 90 minutes, and looked at home in his role, scoring a brace to turn the game around. In particular, the second goal was all the best traits of Valverde – good pressure, pouncing on the mistake, and punishing it with the goalscoring touch which was on show last season.

The new system can work

While Real Madrid looked quite shaky in the first half, Los Blancos are unlikely to use Brahim Diaz (who was decent) and Joselu Mato up top too often this season. Jude Bellingham looked completely at home in the number 10 role and Los Blancos scored twice while he was on the pitch with Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior. When all employed together, there is definite reason for Carlo Ancelotti to continue trying to work out the kinks (although neither would one preseason game be reason to ditch it).

Ferland Mendy still has work to do

Ferland Mendy has been linked with the exit door on and off since March, and while talk of a departure has gone quiet, that does not mean he has solved his problems.

The Frenchman hasn’t featured regularly since the early stages of last season, so it is no surprise he is rusty in all honesty, but against Milan he continued to be loose and not entirely impressive without the ball either. If Carlo Ancelotti does decide to go ahead with the midfield diamond, then the full-backs will be expected to provide width, a role that suits Fran Garcia much better, and he looked better to boot.

One starlet made his debut, but not the one that everyone is talking about

Arda Guler has been the big story of the preseason, with all involved raving about the Turkish teenager, but he missed the match with a slight muscle strain.

Nico Paz did make his debut though, replacing Bellingham in the 64th minute, and looked as if he belonged. Paz, 18, is one of the most promising players at Raul Gonzalez’s disposal this season at Castilla.

Vinicius Junior can benefit from this formation too

Luka Modric’s long pass in behind found Vinicius running in behind, shrugging off a defender and finishing with aplomb. It felt like a preview for this season, and was even Cristiano Ronaldo-like in its execution.

If Carlo Ancelotti persists with this shape, Vinicius will be given more responsibility to lead the line, but also more freedom to judge for himself positionally. Real Madrid’s counter-attack was not as lightning quick as it often is last season, but if Bellingham, Rodrygo and Vinicius are up front together, that looks likely to change. Vinicius showed in this very brief glimpse that he is ready for that role and can adjust to coming more inside.