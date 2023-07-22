Real Madrid to begin talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Kylian Mbappe move next week

On Friday, Paris Saint-Germain took the decision to put Kylian Mbappe up for sale, following his decision not to sign a new contract at the club.

PSG are determined to not lose Mbappe for free next summer when his contract expires, so they are prepared to cash in now so that they can recoup the funds they spent to sign him from Monaco.

According to The Telegraph, PSG will soon begin talks with teams interested in signing Mbappe. Negotiations are expected to start next week, and Real Madrid are one of club that talks are scheduled with.

Al Hilal and Chelsea are also reportedly interested in signing Mbappe, although his personal preference is to join Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos are not prepared to sign the 24-year-old this summer, and they would prefer to wait to pick him up as a free agent in 2024.

It remains to be seen how these between Real Madrid and PSG expect the former’s stance on signing Mbappe now. Regardless, it appears that the French international will be wearing white within the next 12 months.