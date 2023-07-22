Real Madrid unmoved on Kylian Mbappe stance despite PSG transfer-listing

Kylian Mbappe has dominated news headlines over the last 24 hours, following reports that Paris Saint-Germain have transfer-listed him as a result of his failure to sign a contract extension.

Mbappe’s current deal at PSG expires at the end of the upcoming season, meaning that he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any interested parties from the 1st of January.

Real Madrid are in pole position to sign Mbappe, and their stance all along has been to agree terms with the 24-year-old in January, so that he joins for free next summer. Despite PSG’s unwillingness to sell him now, Los Blancos still intend to stick to their original strategy, as reported by Diario AS.

If Real Madrid were to pursue a move this summer, a deal would cost approximately €400m in total, so it is totally understandable why they are reluctant to try signing him now. However, with other clubs entering the race, they will need to trust that Mbappe doesn’t agree terms with another team.