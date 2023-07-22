Ilkay Gundogan “ready to play anywhere” for Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona

Last month, Ilkay Gundogan became Barcelona’s first signing of the summer. The 32-year-old reached a pre-contract agreement with the LaLiga champions, and the move became official earlier this month when his Manchester City contract expired.

Gundogan is sure to be a valuable player for Xavi Hernandez. He brings a raft of experience and versatility to his new team, something that will be relied upon as Barcelona look to build on last season’s success.

Gundogan can play all across the centre of midfield. He has played as a pivot, an eight and also an attacking midfielder, which he did to great effect for Man City last season. Speaking to Barcelona’s official media channels (via Relevo), Gundogan confirmed that he will wherever he is needed.

“In the last two years I’ve played a more attacking role, creating play, scoring goals. It’s been incredibly fun. I have also enjoyed playing as a pivot. We also won the league by one point ahead of Liverpool in the season that I did.

“I know I can do well defensively and offensively. I am ready to play anywhere that the coach needs me.”

Given the arrival of Oriol Romeu, Gundogan is more likely to play further forward for Barcelona, which is sure to fantastic news if his performances at Man City from the last couple of years are anything to go by.