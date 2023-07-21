Athletic Club friendly stopped for homophobic abuse

Athletic Club are well underway in their preseason, and are on tour in Mexico currently. On Thursday, they managed a 2-0 victory over Necaxa.

The match was settled by brace from new signing and former Real Sociedad striker Javier Marton, who took advantage of a goalkeeping mistake to finish from a tight angle for the opener. He then beat the offside trap to finish for the second.

As per Deia, the match was paused temporarily in the 85th minute due to homophobic abuse. Goalkeeper Unai Simon received a number of homophobic slurs, at which point the referee stopped the match, and ordered an announcement asking for it to stop over the public announcement system.

Juego Suspendido 🔴⚪️⚡️ Más vergonzoso que el primer gol y cualquier error en cancha, esto no debe ser Necaxa, muy mal la afición pic.twitter.com/GIBbi1a4uM — EL PINTOR ⚽️🎨👨🏻‍🎨 (@JLUIS_CUEVAS) July 20, 2023

The game then carried on until the end without incident. The Mexican FA were also fined by FIFA for homophobic abuse during the Qatar World Cup to the tune of €108k. That said, FIFA didn’t seem to have any issues with hosting the World Cup in a country where the LGBTQ+ community can face convictions for homosexual.