Second Barcelona player linked with summer move to FC Porto

As a result of their poor financial situation, Barcelona are looking to move on a significant number of players this summer, as they look to reduce their first team wage bill ahead of the new season.

However, it has been slow going, with only a handful of players having left, and only Samuel Umtiti that has done so on a permanent basis.

Another player that looks to leaving on loan, rather than permanently, is Nico Gonzalez. The 21-year-old is not in Xavi Hernandez’s plans for the new season, and he is expected to join FC Porto. The Portuguese giants are also expected to have the option to buy him next summer.

Nico could be joined at Porto by Sergino Dest. According to O’Jogo (via Sport), the USMNT right-back, whose future at Barcelona looks far from certain, is wanted by the Portuguese giants.

Barcelona are very likely to allow Dest to leave this summer, whether that be on loan or permanently. It remains to be seen if this interest turns into a genuine approach over the next week or so.