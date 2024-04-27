Xavi’s decision to stay on as Barcelona manager could affect highly-rated youngster’s first team progression

Earlier this week, Xavi Hernandez opted to stay on as head coach of Barcelona, despite stating on many occasions since January that he would be stepping down in the summer. Joan Laporta and Deco pushed hard to retain the 44-year-old’s services, and highlighted his use of youth players as being a big reason for him to remain in the position.

The likes of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Fermin Lopez have flourished since being handed their first team debuts at Barcelona, but according to Sport, another whose career could stagnate by Xavi staying is Mikayil Faye.

In recent weeks, Barcelona have confirmed that Faye will not be leaving in the summer, despite strong interest. The 19-year-old will be promoted to the first team and given plentiful opportunities, which was explained by Deco to the teenager’s representatives in a recent meeting.

🚨 If Cancelo continues, Xavi plans to use him exclusively as a right-back. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 27, 2024

However, the report states that with Xavi staying, Inigo Martinez will almost certainly remain at Barcelona, and will not be sold. This would affect Faye’s chances of playing, especially considering that Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi and Andreas Christensen are the other options at centre-back.

None of these four look like leaving in the summer, which left Martinez as the prime candidate. However, if he stays, Faye’s chances of being an option in the Barcelona first team would reduce drastically, and such, it would place his future at the club in doubt.