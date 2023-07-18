Xavi Hernandez tells Barcelona midfielder he won’t be needed for 2023-24 season – summer move very likely

With the impending arrival of Oriol Romeu from Catalan rivals Girona, it means that Barcelona will have a very strong set of midfield options going into the new season.

Ilkay Gundogan has also joined this summer, meaning that the pair have joined Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie De Jong, Sergi Roberto and Franck Kessie as squad options, although the latter has been heavily linked with a move away this summer.

Another player that also looks set to leave is Nico Gonzalez. According to MD, Xavi Hernandez told the 21-year-old that he is very unlikely to be utilised in the upcoming season. As a result, Barcelona will look to organise a summer move, with a loan (and an option to buy) being an option.

FC Porto appear to be the favourites to sign Nico. The Portuguese giants are currently waiting for approval from Barcelona in order to finalise a deal, and given this news, that may not be far away from happening.