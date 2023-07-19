Sevilla defender’s move to Saudi Arabia at risk of collapsing – Fabrizio Romano

As a result of their poor financial situation, Sevilla will be forced into selling a significant number of first team players this summer in order to allow Jose Luis Mendilibar to strengthen his squad effectively.

One of those that had looked like leaving was Karim Rekik. The Dutch defender, who is not expected to be part of Mendilibar’s plans for next season, had been very close to signing of Saudi Arabian side At-Ettifaq, managed by former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now reported that a deal is on the verge of collapse, following the emergence of “serious issues” in the negotiations between Al-Ettifaq and Sevilla.

More on Al Ettifaq. Understand there are serious issues club side for Karim Rekik move to Saudi despite verbal agreement close few days ago ⚠️🇸🇦 If crucial points won’t be clarified soon, the negotiation with Rekik and Sevilla could really collapse. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/nFdwiOPBYS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

If these issues aren’t resolved in the very near future, there is a strong chance that the deal collapses, which would mean that Rekik stays with Sevilla for the time being.

Sevilla will be desperate to sort out a number of departures over the next few weeks. Rekik would have been one of them, but this looks in serious doubt now.