Luis Suarez’s chances of being reunited with former Barcelona teammates at Inter Miami take major hit

Inter Miami have been making significant waves in their mid-season transfer window. They have already signed Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, with both players having been unveiled by the club on Sunday.

Messi and Busquets are expected to be joined in Florida by former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba. The 34-year-old has agreed to join, as confirmed by the club’s President, Jorge Mas.

While the three amigos will be reunited, it appears unlikely that Luis Suarez will also be joining them at Inter Miami. The Uruguayan is wanted by the MLS side, but according to Sport, Gremio will not allow him to leave this summer.

They are open to letting Suarez leave at the end of their season in December, but they have no intention of selling him now. The only way that Inter Miami can finalise a deal is if they pay the 36-year-old’s release clause, which sits at €70m.

It means that the Barcelona reunion is very unlikely to be added to this summer. Still, Inter Miami will feel that with Messi, Busquets and Alba in their ranks, they will fancy their chances of turning around their poor start to the season.