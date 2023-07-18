Inter Miami owner confirms imminent signing of Barcelona icon

On Sunday, Barcelona unveiled Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets as their two latest signings. The pair have been reunited in Florida, two years after Messi left Barcelona in order to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The Barcelona reunion will not be stopping there. Jordi Alba has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Miami over the last few weeks, and the club’s owner, Jorge Mas, told TyC Sports (via Marca) that the Spain captain is close to joining.

“Jordi Alba has signed his papers. He is coming in the next few days.”

Messi, Alba and Busquets will be tasked with trying to salvage Inter Miami’s poor season so far, as they aim to keep their very slim chances of qualifying for the MLS play-offs alive.

The trio could be joined in the coming weeks by another former Barcelona teammate in Luis Suarez, as the Uruguayan looks set to leave Gremio in order to join.