Celta Vigo complete signing of Real Madrid starlet for just €3m, Los Blancos retain 50% sell-on clause

Celta Vigo, under the guidance of new head coach Rafa Benitez, have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer. They have already completed the signings of Carles Perez, Manu Sanchez and Jonathan Bamba, and they are now about to add their fourth signing of the window.

In the last few days, reports have emerged of Celta’s interest in Real Madrid midfielder Carlos Dotor. The 22-year-old is highly-rated within Los Blancos, but with little chance of breaking into Carlo Ancelotti’s first team, a departure this summer has been extremely likely.

Celta have since agreed a deal with Real Madrid for Dotor, and according to Relevo, the move has now been completed, with just official confirmation to come.

Celta will pay €3m for Dotor, although Real Madrid are expected to have a buyback clause as part of the deal. They will also retain a 50% sell-on clause, which has become common when they sell their young players.

Benitez and Celta Vigo will hope that Dotor can make a big impression as he makes the step up to senior football. Real Madrid will hope so too, as they are likely to look to bring him back to the club in the future if he does well.