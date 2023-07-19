Barcelona duo spotted at club offices ahead of contract renewals

Barcelona look set to lock down two of their brightest talents, after the pair were spotted at the club offices, reportedly to sign new deals.

Both Alejandro Balde, 19, and Lamine Yamal, 16, have been included in the Barcelona squad for their preseason tour of the USA. They are set to travel to Los Angeles at 14:30 CEST on Wednesday.

🚨 BREAKING: Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde are currently signing their renewals! @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/0LyCPH832k — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 19, 2023

However ahead of that trip, Yamal and Balde were seen by Jijantes at the Ciutat Esportiva – they say both will pen new contracts with the club.

ℹ️ INFORMA @JijantesFC Alejandro Balde y Lamine Yamal están firmando en este momento su renovación con el Barça. Todo en orden justo antes de marchar a la gira de Estados Unidos con el resto del equipo en unas horas. [🎥: @monfortcarlos] pic.twitter.com/lxnVEBeuMs — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) July 19, 2023

Yamal has only just turned 16, and as such is only recently eligible to do so. He will sign the maximum length of deal possible, tying him down for three years.

Meanwhile Balde is set for a bumper contract having won a starting spot last season, and he will commit his future to Barcelona until 2028, a four-year deal.

Balde was one of the best in his position last season, and won a place in the Spain squad for the World Cup. He is tipped to be their left-back of the future, meanwhile Yamal is regarded as the most talented player Barcelona have in their academy currently. Making his debut last season, he showed flashes of his ability during his cameos.