Barcelona agree terms with Alejandro Balde over new deal

Barcelona are set to tie down one of their valuable footballers for the coming years, after agreeing to terms on a new deal for Alejandro Balde.

The 19-year-old was not thought to be in contention for a first-team spot this season, but has taken La Liga by storm. Winning his place early on in the season, he has beaten out Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso to lock down a first-team spot.

According to Sport, Barcelona and his agent Jorge Mendes have agreed to terms on a new deal that will last until 2027. The Blaugrana were keen to tie him to a new contract with other clubs no doubt keeping an eye on arguably the most promising left-back in the world.

🚨 Barcelona and Alejandro Balde have agreed on a new contract until 2027. His release clause will be set at €1b. The renewal will be finalised when La Liga accepts Barça's feasibility plan, which could happen on Friday. @ferrancorreas 🔜 pic.twitter.com/mJTOXOugai — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 16, 2023

Barcelona are missing one key detail in order to close the deal – the approval of their viability plan. La Liga are set to give Barcelona a verdict on their financial plans for the coming two years on the 19th of May, which will allow them to sign and register players again. Once that has gone through, Barcelona can close the deal for Balde too.

He will be one of several breathing a sigh of relief should the viability plan be approved, as it will automatically mean the renewals and registration of Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Inaki Pena, Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto, all of whom have agreed deals but have yet to be registered.

Balde has been crucial to Barcelona’s title win this season, with his contribution on the left flank allowing Xavi Hernandez to change system. He was able to use Gavi as an extra midfielder rather than employing another forward, which is partly responsible for their excellent defensive record this season.