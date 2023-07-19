Atletico Madrid working on deal for “mystery striker”, club handing the situation very discreetly

Atletico Madrid have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer, with deals for Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu, Cesar Azpilicueta and Santiago Mourino having already been completed.

Los Colchoneros aren’t done yet, and they are pursuing further targets. Diego Simeone is keen to sign a new defensive midfielder – someone to compete with club captain Koke – and Marco Verratti is their top target in that area.

According to Ruben Uria, Atletico are also working on a deal to sign a new striker, although the identify of the individual is not yet known.

🚨| BREAKING: Atletico Madrid are working on a striker that hasn't been reported in the press, and it's being handled very discreetly. He is an important player. 👀 [🥇: @rubenuria, @atletico_stats_] pic.twitter.com/eUWdglaKcK — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 19, 2023

Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix have both been heavily linked with a move away over the last few weeks, and if either were to depart, Atletico would require a replacement. They appear to have pre-empted the situation, given that a deal is currently being worked on.

It remains to be seen who Atletico Madrid’s mystery striker target is, but Rojiblancos across the world are sure to be very excited by this news.