Atletico Madrid open talks with Paris Saint-Germain over possible signing of star midfielder

Having already signed Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu, Cesar Azpilicueta and Santiago Mourino so far this summer, it’s safe to say that Atletico Madrid are absolutely stacked in terms of defensive options.

Having reinforced that area, Atletico officials have since moved on to the next position that needs addressed: defensive midfielder. Diego Simeone wants to sign another option to compete with club captain Koke, and the top candidate at Los Colchoneros is Marco Verratti.

Verratti is massively admired by Atletico, and they are dreaming of signing this summer. According to L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, they have begun preliminary negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over a possible signing of Verratti.

💣🚨| BREAKING: Atletico Madrid has contacted PSG for Marco Verratti. No offer has been made yet, but this interest could make him think. [🎖️: @Tanziloic] pic.twitter.com/ZcAcb8Jjs5 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 18, 2023

No offer has been made yet, but depending on the outcome of talks, one could be forthcoming in the next couple of weeks.

Unfortunately for Atletico Madrid, PSG’s asking price for Verratti at this stage is believed to be in the region of €80m, which could certainly stump them in their pursuit of the Italian international. However, this price could be negotiated down.