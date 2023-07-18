Highly-rated Real Madrid youngster close to completing move to AC Milan

AC Milan have been very active in the Spanish market so far this summer. They have currently working on deals to sign Yunus Musah, Arnaut Danjuma and Samuel Chukwueze, and they have now turned their attention towards Real Madrid.

They are very interested in signing young right-back Alex Jimenez, and according to Relevo, a deal is expected to be finalised in the next few days.

Jimenez will join Milan on loan, but there will be a non-mandatory buy option inserted into the deal. Real Madrid are hoping to insert a buyback clause in the event that the Rossoneri sign the 18-year-old on a permanent basis, similar to what they did with Brahim Diaz when he was at Milan.

Jimenez is considered to be a very bright prospect within the Real Madrid youth setup, so losing him will be a blow. However, Los Blancos will hope to be able to sign him back in the future, should they see fit.