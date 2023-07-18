Barcelona Girona

Central midfielder spotted at Barcelona’s offices as transfer nears completion

Barcelona have made a lively start to the summer transfer window, having already signed Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque from Manchester City, Athletic Club and Athletico Paranaense respectively.

Mateu Alemany and Deco are not done yet, and they have all-but completed Barcelona’s fourth signing of the summer. Oriol Romeu is expected to join from Catalan rivals Girona in the next 24 hours, and the 31-year-old has been spotted in the club’s offices on Tuesday evening.

Romeu has been Barcelona’s primary pivot target for the last couple of weeks. The LaLiga champions have been desperately looking for a Sergio Busquets replacement, and they have now secured one.

Romeu is expected to be part of Xavi Hernandez’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States. They set off from Barcelona on Wednesday, and the veteran midfielder should be with his new teammates, barring any last-minute hiccups.

Tags Barcelona Oriol Romeu

