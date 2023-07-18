Barcelona snap up talented 18-year-old winger from Chelsea – report

Barcelona are set to secure the signing of talented English winger Tudor Mendel-Idowu, according to reports in Spain.

The 18-year-old is out of contract this summer with Chelsea, and looks set to depart Stamford Bridge – Albert Roge has told Jijantes that his destination will be Barcelona. He will sign a three-year deal with Barcelona.

🚨 Barça Atlètic have signed Chelsea's 18 year-old winger, Tudor Mendel-Idowu. He arrives as a free agent and sign until 2026. @albert_roge via @JijantesFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/6A7pWJw6f2 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 18, 2023

In possession of fast feet, Mendel-Idowu has the classic traits of a tricky winger in that he looks to beat his marker, but is versatile in his play, capable of moving across the pitch. Difficult to stop, he is adept at changing the pace of the game.

With 3 goals in 4 appearances for England’s under-17 side, Mendel-Idowu also has Nigerian citizenship. For Chelsea, he has played primarily for their under-18s, where he has 19 goal contributions in just 35 appearances. He has also debuted with their under-21s and played in Europe for their under-19 side.

Barcelona would no doubt first put him in their under-19 or Barca Atletic side, where he would be slotted into the third tier of Spanish football. Chelsea have made a number of signings in his position over the past 12 months, and likely does not see a path of progression at Chelsea, although equally he might look at Ez Abde’s potential departure and feel similarly at Barcelona.