Kylian Mbappe returns to Paris Saint-Germain training, communicates decision to Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is back in training this Monday, and the talks regarding his future look set to begin in earnest this week.

CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi had given Mbappe a maximum of 10 days to decide his future; either renew with PSG or leave the club this summer for a fee. Mbappe has not taken either of those options, and according to Relevo has communicated his decision to manager Luis Enrique that he wants to remain at the club this season.

PSG are determined not to lose Mbappe for free however, and have scheduled a meeting with Mbappe’s mother and agent Fayza Lamari in the coming days.

If as seems to be the case though, Mbappe is only keen on a move to Real Madrid, PSG are somewhat powerless to stop it. Mbappe can join Los Blancos on a free next summer, whereas a deal to bring Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer will see both lose more money than the alternative.

Both run a small risk that the other party decides against a deal next season, but this seems highly unlikely. All of the leverage lies with Mbappe, whereas PSG are in a relatively weak position in order to carry out one of their desired outcomes.